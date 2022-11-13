After controversial ‘grace’ jibe at Pakistan, Irfan Pathan shares new ‘graceful’ tweet post England’s T20 World Cup win

England defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the T20 World Cup 2022 final, at the MCG in Melbourne, on Sunday. Sam Curran received the Player of the Match award for his impressive bowling display, with Jos Buttler's side receiving rave reviews from fans and former cricketers. Even former India international Irfan Pathan joined the bandwagon and lavished praise on England's 'graceful World Cup victory'.

This comes after Irfan found himself in controversy with a tweet after Pakistan's semi-final win vs New Zealand. The former India international found himself facing plenty of criticism due to that tweet, including from former pacer Shoaib Akhtar. His controversial tweet stated, "Padosiyon jeet ati jaati rehti hai, lekin GRACE apke bas ki baat nahi hai (Neighbours, winning and losing is part and parcel of the game but grace doesn't come naturally to you)".

Irfan's tweet was in response to some of the Pakistan cricket fans' adverse reactions after Babar Azam and Co. booked their berth in the final in 13 years. Following the win, many Pakistan fans began to troll Indian fans and it didn’t go down well with him. Following criticism for his tweet, Irfan also clarified that it wasn't for any player.

And this is not for the player. NEVER. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 9, 2022

After England's win in the final, he wrote, "This has been a graceful World Cup victory for team England. Well played".

This has been a graceful World Cup victory for team England. Well played 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 13, 2022

Only time will tell as to how the fans react to his recent tweet. Chasing a target of 138 runs, England reached 138 for five in 19 overs, courtesy of a half-century by Ben Stokes. Stokes slammed 52 runs off 49 balls and was in blistering form. Meanwhile, Haris Rauf took two wickets for Pakistan. Initially, Pakistan posted 137 for eight in 20 overs, with Shan Masood smacking a knock of 38 runs off 28 balls. Also, Curran bagged a three-wicket haul for his side. The England international also ended up as the Player of the Tournament.

