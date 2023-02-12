After ‘doctoring’ accusations, Cricket Australia blames Nagpur staff for ruining practice by ‘hosing down the pitch’

Pat Cummins' Australia, who are currently the no. 1 Test side, were handed a reality check in the series opener against India in Nagpur. The Australian unit, who had dominated the scenes leading up to the series, failed to replicate the show as they endured a humiliating an innings and 132 runs defeat on Saturday.

Australia were outplayed in both the departments as India dictated the proceedings right from the word go. Batting first the Kangaroos were packed for 177 in the first innings with Ravindra Jadeja completing a fifer in his first international outing since returning from an injury.

India then went on to post 400 on the board, with captain Rohit Sharma leading from the front. The skipper scored 120, while Jadeja and Axar Patel also chipped in with healthy knocks.

Australia once again failed to resist the Indian attack in the second innings and this time it was R Ashwin, who stood on top. Australia were packed for 91 as the contest was wrapped inside three days.

Ahead of the clash, there was plenty chatter about the Nagpur pitch, which few ex-Aussie players had declared to be “doctored” to assist the spinners. Now there is a fresh report emerging, which once again deals with the Nagpur pitch.

As per cricket.com.au, the Australian management had planned a special training session on the used Nagpur track with the Test getting over in just three days. However, things didn't work out as planned for the visitors as the groundstaff watered the pitch hours after the match got over.

“A member of the VCA Stadium groundstaff was observed hosing down the pitch after the Australians left the VCA Stadium on Saturday afternoon not long after India had wrapped up an innings victory inside three days,” a report in Indian Express quoted Cricket Australia as saying.

“While watering the wicket square after Test finishes is far from unusual, the Australians had requested the pitch be kept intact to allow their misfiring top-order valuable additional practice the following afternoon," he added.

Meanwhile, Australia coach Andrew McDonald also confirmed the same on SEN. The Aussie coach stated that the planned session was not "naughty boy nets" but an opportunity for their batters to get used to the "extreme" conditions.

Australia are trailing 0-1 in the four-match series and will hope for a change in fortune when the action shifts to New Delhi on February 17.

