After Indore track furore, 'instruction from Team India' on Ahmedabad pitch for 4th AUS Test revealed: Report

With the talk around the Indore pitch still going on, with most veteran cricketers left fuming at raging turner laid down for the 3rd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, while only as handful others defended ICC's "poor" verdict on it, the focus of the ongoing series is slowly shifting towards the final tie. However, the pitch talk is likely to remain as India aim to bounce back in the contest, after loss in third Test, and book their place in the World Test Championship final. Four days before the start of the final tie of the series, Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) reveals "instruction from Team India" on the Ahmedabad pitch.

The Indore pitch created quite a furore after 30 wickets fell on the first two days with Day 1 showing a whopping 4.8 degrees of turn. The match eventually finished within seven sessions with Australia pulling one back in the series after going down in the first two Tests.

ALSO READ: Australia coach Andrew McDonald makes 'extreme' remark on ICC's rating for Indore pitch after 'incredible achievement'

ICC Match Referee Chris Broad, in his assessment of the pitch, later said, “The pitch, which was very dry, did not provide a balance between bat and ball, favouring spinners from the start," as the track was handed three demerit points.

The GCA however is unlikely to risk their reputation over this matter as the fourth Test draws close and is rather focussing on preparing a "normal track".

"We haven't received any instructions from the Indian team management and our local curators are preparing a normal track as we have always done through the season," a state association source told PTI on Saturday.

"In fact, last Ranji game over here in January, Railways scored 500 plus (508) batting first and Gujarat, although suffered innings defeat, scored 200 plus in both innings. It won't be too different this time," he said. "Obviously, last few days the BCCI's grounds and pitches committee instruct the local curator. But, certainly, from our end our endeavour is to produce a good Test match pitch."

In 2021, Ahmedabad hosted two Test matches between India and England and both had finished within two days with hosts winning both.

"You have to factor in that the Day/Night Test and the one after that were the first ones held after the stadium was refurbished and you had no clue how the pitch will pan out," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON