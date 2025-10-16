Search Search
Thursday, Oct 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

After matching Arjun Tendulkar, Goa batter storms into Ranji history with a feat even Kohli and Sachin never pulled off

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Oct 16, 2025 02:25 pm IST

The milestone knock came in Goa's Ranji Trophy season opener against Chandigarh on Thursday

On Thursday, a Goa batter achieved a feat that only a handful of cricketers in Ranji Trophy history have managed. Remarkably, this exclusive list does not include legends such as Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, or Virat Kohli. The milestone came in Goa's season opener against Chandigarh at the Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in Porvorim, where Abhinav Tejrana smashed a double century on his First-Class debut.

Goa batter Abhinav Tanreja scored double century for Goa on Thursday
Goa batter Abhinav Tanreja scored double century for Goa on Thursday

Batting at No. 3 for Goa, the 24-year-old, making his domestic cricket debut, reached the triple-figure mark on Day 1 of the match. He became the third batter to score a ton in a First-Class debut for Goa. Sachin's son, Arjun, is part of the list, having achieved the feat in 2022, when he scored 120 against Rajasthan.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli's cryptic post after landing in Australia ends retirement rumours once and for all: 'Only time you fail...'

On Day 2, Abhinav added 70 more runs to his overnight score of an unbeaten 130 to notch up a record double century in 301 balls. He became the first batter from Goa to achieve this batting feat, and the 13th in the history of Ranji Trophy cricket, which includes the great Gundappa Viswanath and domestic cricket giant Amol Muzumdar. Jay Gohil was the last batter to get to the milestone, when he scored 227 off 246 for Saurashtra, in a match against Assam, where he replaced senior India batter Cheteshwar Pujara, who had missed the game owing to national team duty.

Other batters on that list include: Anshuman Pandey, Manprit Juneja, Jiwanjot Singh, Abhishek Gupta, Ajay Rohera, Mayank Raghav, Arslan Khan

Sakibul Gani, Pavan Shah, and Suved Parkar.

Tejrana scored 205 off 320 balls, laced with 21 fours and four boundaries, before his 309-run fourth-wicket partnership with Lalit Yadav ended, just one run shy of Goa’s record, previously held by Rahul Keni and Ajay Ratra.

Incidentally, Tejrana was not the only batter to enter the exclusive batting list on Thursday. Ayush Doseja also scored a double century on his First-Class debut for Delhi against Hyderabad at the NexGen Cricket Ground in Hyderabad.

Catch all the latest Cricket news and follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill stay updated with including IND vs WI Live Score
Catch all the latest Cricket news and follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill stay updated with including IND vs WI Live Score
News / Cricket News / After matching Arjun Tendulkar, Goa batter storms into Ranji history with a feat even Kohli and Sachin never pulled off
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On