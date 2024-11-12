Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

After ODI success, Rizwan eyes T20I series win in Australia

PTI |
Nov 12, 2024 05:04 PM IST

After ODI success, Rizwan eyes T20I series win in Australia

Karachi, Pakistan's white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan is confident of winning the upcoming T20 international series in Australia and is also eyeing a whitewash of the home team.

After ODI success, Rizwan eyes T20I series win in Australia
After ODI success, Rizwan eyes T20I series win in Australia

The Pakistan team led by Rizwan surprised everyone by winning a one-day series in Australia for the first time since 2002, after the Australian team management decided to rest five of their senior players for the decider in Perth.

The Australian team has come under criticism from its former players for resting the players in a crucial match while Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley has also expressed disappointment at the results.

Pakistan's white-ball coach Jason Gillispie has said that it was disappointing to note that CA had not promoted the Pakistan-Australia series enough.

Rizwan said if the Pakistan team played like a unit it had every chance of whitewashing Australia in the T20 series.

"It is fine we have celebrated the ODI series win because no one expected us to win in Australia. But at the same time all the players must remember they are ambassadors of Pakistan and behave appropriately at all times on tour," Rizwan told the players in a dressing room pep talk released by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday.

"I think we must all strive to win big titles like the World Cups and Champions Trophy to show everyone what Pakistan cricket is capable of," he added.

Rizwan said that it was time for the team to create new records in whichever country they toured in future.

"Records of not winning somewhere which have stood for years must be ended," he added.

He said as a captain he consulted with every player and officials in the team to get clarity before making any decision.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //