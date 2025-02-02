Menu Explore
Shivam Dube returns after concussion, Out-of-form Samson to remain in lineup: India's likely XI vs England for 5th T20I

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 02, 2025 06:11 AM IST

Shivam Dube has cleared the concussion protocol tests and is allowed to be included in the playing XI.

After securing a series-clinching victory on Friday, India take on England in the fifth T20I on Sunday, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The fourth T20I also saw controversy as Harshit Rana was allowed to be Shivam Dube’s concussion substitute and removed Liam Livingstone off his second delivery. Dube has cleared the concussion protocol tests and is allowed to be included in the playing XI. Members from the England camp feel that Rana coming in for Dube wasn’t a like-for-like substitution and was unfair.

India's Shivam Dube (R) celebrates with his teammate Axar Patel after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the fourth T20I.(AFP)
India's Shivam Dube (R) celebrates with his teammate Axar Patel after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the fourth T20I.(AFP)

The fourth T20I saw Hardik Pandya (53) and Shivam Dube’s (53) half-centuries take India to 181/9 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Saquib Mahmood struck thrice for the visitors and Jamie Overton took two wickets. Chasing 182 runs, England were bowled out for 166 in 19.4 overs, despite a half-century from Harry Brook (51). Meanwhile for India’s bowling department, Ravi Bishnoi and Rana bagged three dismissals each respectively.

Also Read: England will admit, maybe not publicly, that Harshit Rana for Shivam Dube was not the problem

In the fifth T20I, Sanju Samson is once again expected to open with Abhishek Sharma. Samson is in poor batting form and could only muster one run off three balls in the previous fixture. Unlike his opening partner, Abhishek has been in good form and is the highest run-scorer in the ongoing series, with 144 runs at a strike rate of 197.26, and has also clobbered 17 fours and nine sixes.

In the fourth fixture, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav were dismissed for ducks. Tilak departed in the first ball and skipper Suryakumar faced only four deliveries. They are expected to keep their place, and will bat at no. 3 and no. 4 in the order.

Rinku Singh got a gritty 26-ball 30-run knock in the previous fixture, and also hammered four fours and a maximum. He is expected to retain his place and will bat at no. 5, followed by Dube and Pandya, who were crucial in the previous fixture. Dube was also adjudged as Player of the Match for his quickfire half-century (53 off 34 deliveries).

Axar Patel will be the last batting all-rounder in the batting order, coming after Hardik. He was dismissed for five runs off four balls. Meanwhile, the tailenders will consist of Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy.

India’s likely XI vs England-

Openers: Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma

Middle order: Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy

