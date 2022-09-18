After Shahid Afridi, another ex-Pakistan captain exposes PCB over Shaheen rehab fiasco

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has opened a can of worms with his sensational remark about Shaheen Afridi's rehabilitation. The former Pakistani skipper openly explained how the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is not taking care of star pacer Shaheen. Pacer Shaheen missed the entire edition of the Asia Cup 2022 after the Pakistani speed merchant failed to recover in time from a knee injury.

Though Shaheen was ruled out of the continental cup, the left-arm fast bowler was named in the preliminary squad by the PCB. After Shaheen returned to the 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, Afridi made a startling claim about the star pacer on a Pakistan TV channel. The former Pakistan captain claimed that Ramiz Raja-led PCB is not covering costs for rehabilitation in the United Kingdom (UK).

Speaking in the aftermath of the rehab fiasco, former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt also slammed PCB for leaving premier bowler Shaheen in the lurch. Presenting his views during an interaction on his YouTube channel, Butt said that the central contract covers the treatment of injured players.

Central contract covers treatment: Butt

"The board said that it will reimburse the expenses of the treatment. Aren't the medical expenses of a player come under the central contract? Central contract covers treatment of the players, even if he is a state player. Why are they talking about giving reimbursement? Why does the player have to spend money for his treatment? Isn't the medical panel recommended by the board?" Butt said.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan will miss the services of pacer Shaheen in the seven-match T20I series against England. Butt's remarks have come after PCB issued a statement to provide an injury update on Shaheen and Fakhar Zaman. PCB has clarified that the apex cricket board of Pakistan has always made arrangements for the medical care and rehabilitation of all its players.

"You tour different countries throughout the year and you can't even book a ticket for the player. Players shouldn't be bothered with all this. If there was an emergency, you can probably ask the player to go ahead, and you can later reimburse the expenses. But in this case, the player was with you for three tours, and you knew that you'll have to send him for treatment. Even if you didn't know, there should've been a backup plan," Butt added.

