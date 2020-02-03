After Shivam Dube’s 34-run over, ICC asks who bowled most expensive T20I over; Stuart Broad responds

cricket

India allrounder Shivam Dube scripted an unwanted record at Bay Oval during India’s 5th T20I match against New Zealand. The right-arm bowler was hammered for 34 runs in an over by Kiwi batsmen Tim Seifert and Ross Taylor, which is the most expensive over ever bowled by an Indian across formats. Luckily, for India, Dube’s over did not cost the visitors the match, and India defeated the Kiwis by 7 runs to complete a 5-0 whitewash. After the disastrous over, ICC shared a post on their official Instagram account, in which they presented the fans with an interesting T20I trivia.

“6, 6, 4, 1, 4nb, 6, 6 = 34 runs. Shivam Dube bowled the second-most expensive over in T20I history today! Do you remember the first?” ICC quizzed in the post.

It won’t take a fan long to answer the question. The historic moment from the inaugural T20I World Cup in 2007 when Yuvraj Singh smashed England seamer Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over is etched in almost everyone’s mind.

Even the England pacer decided to respond to ICC’s question. “Nope,” Broad replied comically followed by an emoji. Broad conceded 36 runs in the over at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban in 2007 World Cup which remains the most expensive over in T20I history.

Meanwhile, a dramatic New Zealand collapse in which six wickets fell for 25 runs gave India a seven-run win in the fifth and final Twenty20 at Mount Maunganui on Sunday to sweep the series. Jasprit Bumrah led the rout to finish with the impressive figures of three for 12 off his four overs. New Zealand had looked on track to get a consolation win with senior batsman Ross Taylor, celebrating his 100th Twenty20 international, leading the chase to reel in India’s 163 for three.

Taylor made 53 and Tim Seifert an even 50 as they put on 99 for the fourth wicket. With 45 balls remaining, New Zealand were three for 116 and needed 48 to win, but when Seifert went for 50 India reasserted their dominance. By the start of the last over New Zealand had been reduced to nine for 143 and although Ish Sodhi belted two sixes India retained control.