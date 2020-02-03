ICC Rankings: KL Rahul climbs to No 2, Rohit Sharma enters top 10; big leap for Jasprit Bumrah

cricket

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 14:09 IST

Team India’s dominant display against New Zealand, which saw them complete a historic 5-0 whitewash, has led to huge jump for Indian players in the ICC T20I rankings. The recently updates rankings now have three Indian batsmen in the top 10 with Rohit Sharma moving to the 10th spot after another impressive outing.

Indian captain Virat Kohli, who sat out the last match, maintains his 9th rank in the standings while his talisman, KL Rahul, who also kept wickets in the series, has moved up to the 2nd spot. Rahul though remains a distant second behind Pakistan’s star batsman Babar Azam, who occupies the top spot.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Manjrekar equates Indian team under Virat Kohli to Pakistan under Imran Khan, gives specific reasons

Among the bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, who continued his comeback into international cricket with a couple of sensational performances, has jumped 26 places to be placed joint 11th. He is the highest ranked Indian in the list among bowlers.

The Afghan spin duo of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman occupy the top two slots in the list.

India have made a great start to their T20I season and they would want to go from strength to strength in a year when they take on the best teams in the world in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.