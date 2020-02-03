India vs New Zealand - Looks like India have moved past MSD at this stage: Mike Hesson

cricket

Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson, who is part of the commentary team for the ongoing India vs New Zealand series, has made a big comment about former India captain MS Dhoni and his place in the team. Hesson, who will take charge of the embattled Royal Challengers Bangalore outfit in the Indian Premier League this season, said in an interview that the team under Virat Kohli’s captaincy moved on from Dhoni.

“It seems like India have moved on. And they have certainly had to put their plans in place for when that (Dhoni’s retirement) happens. I have heard in the press that a lot depends on the IPL in terms of how Dhoni operates. If he is in good touch then obviously he plays, but looks like India have moved past MSD at this stage,” Hesson told PTI in an interview.

MS Dhoni has not played for India since the ICC World Cup semi-final loss against Kiwis in 2019 and was recently dropped from BCCI’s central contract list. He will turn up for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL and the buzz is that his performance for the ‘Yellow Brigade’ could decide whether he gets a look in for the ICC T20 World Cup or not.

Former India captain Kapil Dev has also opined on the matter. Speaking to a News channel, Kapil said that making a comeback will be extremely difficult for Dhoni.

“If you haven’t played cricket for so long then I don’t think you can come back from anywhere. But he still has IPL, his form there’ll be important and selectors should see what is best for the country. Dhoni has done a lot for the country but when you don’t play for 6-7 months, you leave a doubt in everyone’s mind. And then that creates a lot of discussions which shouldn’t happen,” Kapil told ABP News

MS Dhoni led India to victory in the maiden ICC WT20 in 2007. Under his leadership India reached the final of the tournament again in 2014 and were beaten in the semi-final at home in 2016.