‘If MS Dhoni is the Mercedes-version, he is the Alto-version’: Ajay Jadeja on India cricketer

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 14:12 IST

The Indian cricket team completed a 5-0 whitewash in their recently concluded T20I series against New Zealand and the victory was extra special as this was their first T20I series win on Kiwi soil. The series was full of positives for Virat Kohli & Co with the bowlers and the middle order batsmen taking the spotlight. One of the names which shone brightly during the series was Manish Pandey who redefined his role as a finisher. The experienced batsman is yet to be dismissed in the shortest format since the West Indies tour in August-September 2019 and he slammed an unbeaten half century off just 50 deliveries to guide his team to victory in the fourth T20I encounter.

Thanks to his performances, he earned praise from experts and fans alike with former India cricketers Zaheer Khan and Ajay Jadeja coming up with a special comparison for the cricketer.

“Unhone situation ko bahut ache se samjha hai. Woh apne game ko bahut ache se samajh rahe hain. (He understands the match situations really well. He is also aware of his own strengths and weaknesses as of now.),” Zaheer Khan said on Cricbuzz Live.

Jadeja said that if MS Dhoni was ‘Mercedes version’ of a finisher, Pandey is the ‘Alto-version’ which means that he has the same style as the veteran but a slightly less horsepower.

“18th over mein maine unko out hote hue bahut rare dekha hai. Agar Dhoni Mercedes version the, toh yeh Alto-version hain. Style wahi hai khelne ka lekin inka horsepower kam hai (I have hardly seen him get out from the 18th over. If Dhoni is the Mercedes-version, he is the Alto-version. He might not have the same horsepower, but has the same playing style like Dhoni),” he said.