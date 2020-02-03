e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / ‘If MS Dhoni is the Mercedes-version, he is the Alto-version’: Ajay Jadeja on India cricketer

‘If MS Dhoni is the Mercedes-version, he is the Alto-version’: Ajay Jadeja on India cricketer

Zaheer Khan and Ajay Jadeja coming up with a special analogy which included MS Dhoni for Manish Pandey after his heroics for India in the T20I series against New Zealand.

cricket Updated: Feb 03, 2020 14:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A file photo of MS Dhoni.
A file photo of MS Dhoni.(Getty Images)
         

The Indian cricket team completed a 5-0 whitewash in their recently concluded T20I series against New Zealand and the victory was extra special as this was their first T20I series win on Kiwi soil. The series was full of positives for Virat Kohli & Co with the bowlers and the middle order batsmen taking the spotlight. One of the names which shone brightly during the series was Manish Pandey who redefined his role as a finisher. The experienced batsman is yet to be dismissed in the shortest format since the West Indies tour in August-September 2019 and he slammed an unbeaten half century off just 50 deliveries to guide his team to victory in the fourth T20I encounter.

READ: ‘Don’t think you can come back from anywhere’: Kapil Dev on Dhoni comeback

Thanks to his performances, he earned praise from experts and fans alike with former India cricketers Zaheer Khan and Ajay Jadeja coming up with a special comparison for the cricketer.

“Unhone situation ko bahut ache se samjha hai. Woh apne game ko bahut ache se samajh rahe hain. (He understands the match situations really well. He is also aware of his own strengths and weaknesses as of now.),” Zaheer Khan said on Cricbuzz Live.

READ: Rohit Sharma points out reasons behind MS Dhoni’s success as captain

Jadeja said that if MS Dhoni was ‘Mercedes version’ of a finisher, Pandey is the ‘Alto-version’ which means that he has the same style as the veteran but a slightly less horsepower.

“18th over mein maine unko out hote hue bahut rare dekha hai. Agar Dhoni Mercedes version the, toh yeh Alto-version hain. Style wahi hai khelne ka lekin inka horsepower kam hai (I have hardly seen him get out from the 18th over. If Dhoni is the Mercedes-version, he is the Alto-version. He might not have the same horsepower, but has the same playing style like Dhoni),” he said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘Shaheen Bagh protest not a coincidence, it’s an experiment’: PM Modi at Delhi election rally
‘Shaheen Bagh protest not a coincidence, it’s an experiment’: PM Modi at Delhi election rally
‘Take a dip in Yamuna like PM Modi and CM Yogi’: Shah challenges Kejriwal
‘Take a dip in Yamuna like PM Modi and CM Yogi’: Shah challenges Kejriwal
China lauds ‘iron ally’ Pak for not evacuating stranded from Wuhan
China lauds ‘iron ally’ Pak for not evacuating stranded from Wuhan
A new case, travel advisories, appeal: The latest on coronavirus in India
A new case, travel advisories, appeal: The latest on coronavirus in India
Rohit Sharma ruled out of NZ ODIs and Test series due to calf injury-Report
Rohit Sharma ruled out of NZ ODIs and Test series due to calf injury-Report
‘I salute you’: Shatrughan Sinha’s surprise tweet to PM Modi on coronavirus
‘I salute you’: Shatrughan Sinha’s surprise tweet to PM Modi on coronavirus
‘Don’t think you can come back from anywhere’: Kapil Dev on Dhoni comeback
‘Don’t think you can come back from anywhere’: Kapil Dev on Dhoni comeback
Delhi Election 2020: ‘AAP should call itself Muslim League’: Kapil Mishra
Delhi Election 2020: ‘AAP should call itself Muslim League’: Kapil Mishra
trending topics
NIAShoaib AkhtarSamsung Galaxy ZDelhi Election candidatesDeepika PadukoneFilmfare Awards

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news