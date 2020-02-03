‘He is the best captain India has seen’: Rohit Sharma points out reasons behind MS Dhoni’s success as skipper

cricket

When it comes to success in ICC competitions, there is no Indian cricket team skipper who has a better record than MS Dhoni. Dhoni led his side to victory in the 2007 T20 World Cup and then clinched the ICC World Cup 2011 after defeating Sri Lanka in the final. Dubbed as ‘Captain Cool’, Dhoni is well known for his calm demeanour on the field and how he managed the youngsters in his team. In one of the episodes of Curly Tales, Rohit Sharma was all praise for the former skipper and he hailed Dhoni as a role model for the youngsters who played under him.

“MS Dhoni is the one who has been like that. It’s in-born. It has helped him to make such good decisions on the field and now you see he is the most successful Indian captain with all three ICC trophies with him and many IPL titles as well. He is the best captain India has seen and there’s a reason behind it - which is being calm and composed under a situation,” Rohit said.

Even after Virat Kohli took over the captaincy duties, Dhoni continued to be a key member in the decision-making team and he was an important guide for the fast bowlers in the team. Rohit continued to laud his work with the young bowlers and said that his behaviour helped younger players to settle down quickly in the team.

“I have seen him handle a lot of young bowlers when they get under pressure, he just goes and puts his arm around them and talk to them about what needs to be done. When a younger player is treated like that by a senior member of the team, you obviously feel confident and you want to deliver for the team,” Rohit added.