After Bangladesh expulsion row, World Cricketers' Association picks a fresh fight with ICC

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, the International Cricket Council and the World Cricketers’ Association have clashed over the squad participation terms that govern name, image and likeness rights and the use of player-related data. Bangladesh players and Tom Moffat (PTI, X images)

The WCA’s complaint, as reported by ESPN Cricinfo, is that the ICC has circulated squad terms to the players from several countries that do not align with a 2024 version of the two bodies had agreed - and that the newer draft is more “exploitative”.

ICC has reportedly responded by saying the 2024 agreement was only applicable to right “Nation Governing Boards”, and that other World Cup participants were not bound by it. The WCA has countered that the 2024 agreement applies to all players affiliated with the global players’ body and should protect them regardless of board alignment.

The dispute turns on three big levers First: the WCA says the ICC version expands permissions and routes approvals through national boards, including licensing to third parties. The 2024 version restricted NIL use to ICC commercial partners and even hosts, with the WCA authorised to negotiate on behalf of players.

Second: the WCA says the ICC version lets the governing body use and commercialise data with board agreement and treats the ICC as owner, the approved version keeps ownership with the player and requires consent given the sensitives.

Third: the WCA says the ICC version deems players to have accepted the terms by participating even if they do not sign, while the agreed version requires event-by-event signatures.

WCA CEO Tom Moffat’s memo to players framed it in stark terms: deliberately removing all the protection that players were assured of in the 2024 terms, while attempting to own players and claim an almost unlimited ability to use and commercialise it with third parties without your consent, with the only recourse to an in-house resolution process run by the ICC itself.

Moffat also said the ICC and the member boards were trying to “exploit the most vulnerable, and worst paid player groups at this World Cup, some of whom are amateur,” through the non-approved version.

This week, Moffat told ESPNcricinfo the WCA did not want to disrupt the World Cup, but admitted being "deeply concerned" by terms that did not align with the 2024 agreement.

“The ICC terms provided significantly erode player rights and protections including around image and commercial use, compared to those agreed,” Moffat said.

“It is especially concerning that it is the most vulnerable playing groups who appear to have been targeted and expected to compete under different terms and conditions to other playing groups participating in the same Men’s T20 World Cup. For many players affected, participation in ICC Events represents a primary source of income and career progression.

The WCA supports the growth of the game and ICC events, but these objectives should be pursued in partnership with players, not at their expense. The agreed Squad Terms have now been signed by impacted WCA players, and our expectation is for these terms to be honoured by the ICC for the T20 World Cup,” Moffat said.