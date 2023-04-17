Home / Cricket / After viral staredown and no handshake, Virat Kohli's latest social media activity hints at huge rift with Ganguly

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Apr 17, 2023 07:26 AM IST

Kohli's latest social media activity, moments after the match, confirmed that there is a huge rift with Ganguly.

Despite a stunning win from Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals' winless run in the ongoing IPL 2023, the cynosure of the Chinnaswamy encounter on Saturday was the episode between Virat Kohli and DC's director of cricket Sourav Ganguly. Two videos involving the two stalwarts of Indian cricket went viral after the match which once again clarified that everything is not okay between the two. Kohli's latest social media activity, moments after the match, confirmed it for the fans on Sunday.

Sourav Ganguly; Virat Kohli
In the 18th over of the match, when RCB needed one wicket to win against DC, Kohli was spotted giving a death stare at Ganguly, who was seated in the Delhi dug out. It right before RCB secured their second win in four matches while Delhi slumped to new low, losing all their first five games in the tournaments. In the other video that went viral, Ganguly was spotted jumping the queue after DC head coach Ricky Ponting had stopped Kohli when players of the two teams were shaking hands with each other.

A rift between the two is secret to none, one which dates back to October 2021. But the two videos clearly show that neither have moved on from the incident. And Kohli's act on Instagram on Sunday clarified that the rift with Ganguly is true as he unfollowed the former BCCI president on the social media site while the latter continues to follow.

In October 2021, days after Kohli had stepped down from T20I captaincy, he was removed from the leadership role in ODIs as well, which sparked a war of words with the India star saying that he wasn't informed about the decision from BCCI while Ganguly contradicted the statement. The incident had created quite a stir in world cricket which eventually led to Kohli relinquishing his role as Test captain in January 2022.

Since then, neither of the two ever spoken on media after the row, leaving the the entire narration of a rift based on rumours.

