After Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi run riot against MI, Kevin Pietersen says, ‘Nothing MI could have done’
Kevin Pietersen was spot on.
The Indian Premier League never fails to deliver a masterclass on the pitch, even when rain spoils the party and shortens the match. Last night, on Tuesday, an exciting clash between hosts Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians at the ACA Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati was witnessed. Coming into this contest, RR, then 3rd on the table, were looking forward to sustaining their 100 per cent winning record in front of their home fans. While the Mumbai Indians, sitting at 6th, saw this as an opportunity to close the gap, especially with their captain Hardik Pandya back in action.
What looked like a competitive match on paper turned out to be a one-sided affair, thanks to an astonishing display by RR batters in the shortened 11-over game. Talented young Indian batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi rose to the occasion against a lethal bowling attack of MI led by Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. An impressive 80-run opening partnership between rising stars Suryavanshi and Jaiswal took control of the match and never allowed MI to settle in. The dominant start, making full use of the Powerplay, helped RR post an enormous target of 150 runs in just 11 overs.
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The aggressive batting approach was led by Jaiswal, who remained not out on 77 off just 32 balls, while Suryavanshi contributed with a quickfire and impressive knock of 39 in 14. Both batters struck at over 240, earning praise from English batting great Kevin Pietersen.
"There is NOTHING the Mumbai Indians could have done last night to win that game. On a night like that, when Yash & Vaibhav bat like that, you just have to say acknowledge brilliance. It was striking of the highest order! Onto the next….,” Pietersen posted on his X account.
MI had no answers
The statement summed up the evening perfectly. MI, despite having an experienced bowling lineup, couldn’t find answers to RR’s opening duo, and their batters struggled to keep up with a run rate of roughly 13.63 required per over to win this contest.
The performance last night did not mean that MI got it wrong; it just meant that RR executed all their plans perfectly. Their bowling, led by Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger, along with Ravi Bishnoi as an impact substitute, kept clicking the right boxes against the MI batters, as they fell short by 27 runs.
For Mumbai, the result is an experience to learn from and move on quickly. IPL is a long tournament, and such nights can happen, but how a team responds to it will define their journey in the end. As for RR, this was a statement win in front of their fans, which showed clarity, intent and preparation under captain, Riyan Parag.