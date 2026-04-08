BCCI urged to act immediately, hand Vaibhav Sooryavanshi his India cap after 15-year-old forces Bumrah into doubt
The way Vaibhav Sooryavanshi batted in those five balls against Jasprit Bumrah, the BCCI has been advised to take the leap of faith.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is on a roll. His boyhood legend is growing faster than Sachin Tendulkar’s, and with each innings, the noise about his inclusion in the Indian team is growing louder. What else does he need to do to convince BCCI to give him an India call-up is beyond reasoning. He has ticked several boxes –scored the fastest IPL century by an Indian, hammered hundreds in England, Australia, South Africa and won the Under-19 World Cup… achieving all of this inside a year.
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And now that he continues to look unstoppable for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2026, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has urged the BCCI and its chairman of selectors to take the leap of faith. Sooryavanshi scored 52 against Chennai Super Kings, 31 against the Gujarat Titans, before last night’s 14-ball 39. His treatment of Jasprit Bumrah impressed Pathan the most, who claimed that Sooryavanshi’s assault forced a bowler of Bumrah’s calibre into deep thinking.
‘Destiny’s child’
“Sooryavanshi is a destiny’s child. What he is doing at 15 in white-ball cricket, I don’t think we have ever seen anyone do this. This 15-year-old wonder kid says — I am waiting for Jasprit Bumrah. I got out to him last year. I will come this year and hit him. And he hit Bumrah on the very first ball,” Pathan said.
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“The way Bumrah had no plans visible, the way he moved to the slower one – Vaibhav Suryavanshi has forced even Bumrah to think. In white-ball cricket, India has not found a bowler like Bumrah. He is a GOAT. And this feat has been achieved against him. Whatever bowler comes in front, he does not watch his action, does not think too much. He only watches the ball. If he gets it, he hits it. This thinking makes him very special.”
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That Sooryavanshi showed no nerves against Bumrah speaks volumes about his courage and fearlessness. It took just one ball for him to make an impact, as he tonked Bumrah for a six. The delivery was in the slot, and all Sooryavanshi had to do was trust his bat swing and instincts. Two balls later, he pulled Bumrah cleanly for his second six, forcing the world’s best fast bowlers into doubt. Bumrah began to laugh, and although he could bowl only three more deliveries, the winner of this duel was evident.
‘Stop waiting’
And this is why Pathan does not want the BCCI to wait on Sooryavanshi. He expects a long international career for him in India colours, believing that the sooner Ajit Agarkar makes the call, the better it will be for the team. With no shortage of T20 internationals on India’s calendar, the format offers the perfect platform for the youngster to be tested and eased into international cricket.
“Don’t make this boy wait too long. Give him the Indian team cap. Imagine – this boy can play 20 years of professional cricket. This is scary for bowlers,” added Pathan.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Bhattacharya
Aditya Bhattacharya is the Sports Editor at Hindustan Times Digital, with close to 15 years of experience in sports journalism. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organisations including Cricbuzz, The Times of India, Network18 and Zee. Primarily a cricket writer, Aditya has covered several marquee events, including the 2016 ICC World T20, the 2019 ICC World Cup in England and the 2023 World Cup in India. His reporting portfolio also includes international cricket across England, South Africa and New Zealand, along with forays into tennis, including coverage of the Australian Open. He has interviewed several prominent athletes across sports. Aditya began his career with a brief stint at CricketNext before getting his first major break at Cricbuzz, where he was part of the Times Network’s startup venture GoCricket, which later merged with Cricbuzz. After nearly 18 months there, he moved to The Times of India, covering his first World Cup assignment and reporting first-hand on landmark moments such as Virat Kohli’s iconic innings against Australia in Mohali. During his three-year tenure, he played a key role in both reporting and desk operations and was recognised as TOI Employee of the Quarter in 2016. He later joined Zee, where he covered the 2019 World Cup across five venues in England—an assignment he considers a career highlight. At Hindustan Times, Aditya’s leadership came to the fore as he was promoted to lead the sports team within 18 months. Under his stewardship, the section has delivered extensive coverage of global sporting events, including the IPL, Olympics, Cricket World Cups, FIFA World Cups, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. In 2024, he was named HT DigiStar of the Year. Aditya continues to adapt to the evolving digital publishing landscape, with a sharp focus on search and audience engagement. Outside work, he occasionally plays the guitar and remains an avid gamer.Read More