Agarkar shies away from explaining Bumrah's injury but shares timeline for final update: 'Won’t be available for…'

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar has confirmed that senior paceman Jasprit Bumrah will remain absent from at least the first two ODIs against England in the three-match series. Bumrah, who had a stellar Border-Gavaskar Trophy with the ball, sustained a back injury during the final match of the series. The 31-year-old has been picked in India's squad for the England ODIs and Champions Trophy but the BCCI will closely monitor his fitness before announcing his availability for the match. India's Jasprit Bumrah sustained a back injury during Australia tour.(AFP)

The back spasm prevented Bumrah from bowling on the fifth day of the Sydney Test against Australia, but the Indian team is hopeful of having him match-fit for the Champions Trophy.

Agarkar provided an update on Bumrah's projected return as he suggested that the physio has asked him to cut his workload for at least five weeks and the medical team will assess him in early February to get more clarity on his availability for Champions Trophy.

"Bumrah has been told to off-load for five weeks after and he won't be available for the first two ODIs against England. We are waiting on his fitness and will know his status in early February from the medical team. We'll probably find out a bit more around that time, what exactly, and with regards to what his medical condition is, I'm sure BCCI might just put something out, from the physio itself," Agarkar said at the press conference.

However, the chief selector shied away from sharing details of Bumrah's injury but said he is hopeful that the 31-year-old will return in time.

"It's better to come from the medical department than me trying to explain what exactly is wrong with him, but that's the time frame that we've been told, and hopefully it's okay after that, yeah, but we are very hopeful," he added.

No Mohammed Siraj in India's squad

Meanwhile, India picked Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh as the two other pacers in the squad for the Champions Trophy while Harshit Rana has been picked only for the England series. Mohammed Siraj, who was part of the 2023 ODI World Cup and 2024 T20 World Cup squads, failed to make the cut this time.

India play three bilateral ODIs against England on February 6, 9 and 12 -- their first 50-over games since the tour of Sri Lanka in August last year -- before the Champions Trophy begins on February 19.