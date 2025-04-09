Agarkar urged to pay attention to Priyansh Arya after 'Azharuddin-like' talent compared to Tendulkar: 'Mark my words...'

Former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu was left in absolute awe of Punjab Kings' newest star, Priyansh Arya, who smashed the second-fastest century in IPL history by an Indian batter against Chennai Super Kings in Chandigarh. His 42-ball 103 helped Punjab beat Chennai and bounce back to winning ways. Priyansh Arya scored a match-winning century for PBKS against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday

Arya, who had grabbed a few eyeballs with his performance in the Delhi Premier League last year, did show a glimpse of his ability in Punjab's opening game this season, but showed his true self on Tuesday when he launched a merciless attack on Chennai's bowlers to notch up his maiden ton in just 39 balls., laced with seven boundaries and nine sixes which were smashed all around the park.

It was the fifth-fastest century scored in IPL history, and second quickest by an Indian batter after Yusuf Pathan's 37-ball carnage for Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians in 2010.

'After Sachin, Priyansh Arya is 2nd batter who's...'

Following the knock that helped Punjab beat Chennai by 18 runs at home, Navjot took to his social media account to share a video, where he called for BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarlar's attention as he compared Arya to not just the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, but also greats like Mohammad Azharuddin and Gundappa Vishwanath. The veteran commentator felt Arya would soon crack into the Indian team and based his notion on the fact that he showed no hesitation in taking on seasoned campaigners in Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin in the match.

"Priyansh Arya, mark my words, he will play for India, and we will play for a long time. After Sachin Tendulkar, he is the second batter who is a miracle. Why am I saying this? Look at the circumstances under which he scored that 42-ball century, and what sort of bowlers he was up against and he scored at around a strike rate of 250. Where Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Prabhsimran Singh were all dismissed...he has wrists like Azharuddin and Gundappa Vishwanath. He scored a six over point and cover and then used the same wrists to hit the ball over the mid-wicket fence. He scored all around the park. And which bowlers was he up against? Pathirana, Jadeja, Ashwin, who has over 500 Test wickets, and Noor. Not only did he face these bowlers, but he also helped Punjab win, and that was stunning," he said.

Punjab will next travel to Hyderabad to take on the Sunrisers on Saturday before returning home to face Kolkata Knight Riders on April 15.