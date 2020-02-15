‘Age no hurdle to start a sport, look at Michael Hussey, Cristiano Ronaldo’, says Rohit Sharma

cricket

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 11:13 IST

Rohit Sharma was not included in India’s Test squad for the series against New Zealand after he suffered a calf injury in the 4th ODI against New Zealand. The Indian opener had to fly back home to get treatment for the injury and was ruled out from the Test series. The batsman appeared at a chat show earlier this week, according to a report by India Today, in which the host asked him an interesting question - what is a correct age for a kid to start pursuing a sport.

The Mumbai Indian star, in his reply, argued that there is no particular age to pursue a dream or a passion. As an example, Rohit recalled the successful career of Australia legend Michael Hussey.

Also read: Umar Akmal escapes PCB ban for losing cool during fitness test

“There is a very cricketer Michael Hussey, he made his Test debut when he was 30. He played for 6-7 years and he is called Mr Cricket. This is a good learning for all of us, there is no age to start any sport,” the 32-year-old said.

Rohit further went on to talk about football star Cristiano Ronaldo, who suffered hardships while growing up, but overcame it all to become a sporting star. “Ronaldo is a big example. He lost his father at an early age. He was brought up by his mother alone, it was not an easy household to be a part of. But look where he is now. You can’t stop believing,” he said.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Test series, Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has laid the marker for his side and has identified what the side would aim to achieve in the two matches against New Zealand. “We need 100 points to be in contention to play at Lord’s,” Shastri was quoted as saying by The Times of India. “Two overseas wins out of six Tests will keep us in good stead. We play six Tests overseas this year [two in New Zealand, followed by four in Australia later in the year], so that’s one objective.

Also read: Ahead of Test series, Ravi Shastri outlines clear ‘objectives’ for Team India

“The other is to play like the world’s No. 1 Test team, because that’s what this team believes in more than anything else. On the Test front, that’s what we’re looking at.”