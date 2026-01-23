Agonised Arshdeep Singh fumes, gives Varun Chakaravarthy icy death stare after dropped catch

Arshdeep Singh had a difficult day with the ball in the second T20I against New Zealand and struggled to get into a consistent rhythm. The left-arm pacer did begin brightly, bowling a probing delivery that moved away from Devon Conway and beat the outside edge. That early promise, however, did not last long. Conway and his partner latched onto anything loose, and Arshdeep was taken for 18 runs in his first over, which is also the joint-most expensive first over by an Indian bowler in a T20I match. Earlier, Ireland's Paul Stirling scored as many against right-arm speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar in Malahide in 2022. Arshdeep Singh finished with expensive figures of 53 runs from his four overs. (X Image)

From then on, he rarely found any breathing space as the New Zealand batters picked him off with ease. He was unable to pull things back or apply the brakes, and each over added to the damage. Arshdeep eventually finished with expensive figures of 53 runs from his four overs.

Adding to the misery was Arshdeep’s final over, which summed up his frustrating night. Varun Chakaravarthy put down a tough but gettable chance off Zakary Foulkes on the fifth ball. To make matters worse, the ball went over the boundary for six, adding further runs to Arshdeep’s figures. The pacer could only watch on in disbelief, even casting a death stare at Varun after the costly miss.