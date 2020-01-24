e-paper
Ahead of IPL 2020, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu join CSK training

Raina, who has not been involved in any competitive match since May 12, 2020, was retained by CSK for the upcoming season.

Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu at training.
Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu at training.(Twitter/Chennai Super Kings)
         

With the Indian Premier League season set to begin in April, Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu joined Chennai Super Kings training session. Raina, who has not been involved in any competitive match since May 12, 2019, was retained by CSK for the upcoming season. Rayudu, who was not included in India’s World Cup squad last year, was also retained by the franchise.

Rayudu had announced his retirement from cricket after World Cup snub, but later he decided to make a comeback and joined Hyderabad’s squad in the domestic season. He played in Vijay Hazare Trophy and at Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, but he opted out of Ranji Trophy citing corruption in Hyderabad Cricket Association.

 

Meanwhile, CSK owner N Srinivasan confired last week that the franchise will be retaining Dhoni for the 2021 season. Dhoni will play this year, next year he will go to the Auction and we will retain him,” said N Srinivasan at an event. The lack of central BCCI contract to Dhoni last week had sparked rumours of his retirement from the sport, but Srinivasan stressed he is still in CSK’s plans for the IPL season.

“People keep saying when will he... how long will he play, etc. He will play. I can assure you. He will play this year. Next year he will go the auction; he will be retained. So there is no doubt in anybody’s mind,” he added.

Meanwhile, CSK invested heavily in spinner Piyush Chawla at the auction last year, spending Rs 6.75 crore for the former Kolkata Knight Riders leggie. The franchise also bought England allrounder Sam Curran for Rs 5.5 crore along with Aussie seamer Josh Hazlewood for Rs 2 crore. The franchise bought uncapped seamer R Sai Kishore for Rs 20 lakh.

