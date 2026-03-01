Ahmed Shehzad and Mohammad Amir place bets over India's place in T20 World Cup semis: 'Will quit if they don't qualify'

Former Pakistan players Mohammad Amir and Ahmed Shehzad are at loggerheads, with the duo holding diametrically opposite views on India's prospects at the T20 World Cup 2026. On Sunday, Suryakumar Yadav's India and Shai Hope's West Indies will face each other in a do-or-die clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, with the winner set to qualify for the semi-finals. Amir, the left-arm pacer, stuck by his previous prediction, saying India would not make it to the last four; however, Shehzad disagreed with the assessment. India will take on the West Indies at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. (PTI)

Amir, who was dubbed an “astrologer” by the anchor after South Africa defeated India, stated that the West Indies are in remarkable form and they can take advantage of India's “weak bowling”, considering no one is in form apart from Jasprit Bumrah.

Both India and the West Indies lost their Super 8s Group 1 matches against South Africa, but managed to get the better of Zimbabwe. Hence, the winner-takes-all clash was set up. Amir said that if India loses against the West Indies, then Shehzad and Rashid Latif should not come for the post-match show, and only Amir will hold the fort.

“West Indies can easily beat India. The match is in Kolkata. If you look at India's bowling, aside from Bumrah, the rest isn't that great. Even Zimbabwe scored 184. West Indies went to 170 odd after being 90/7. I think the West Indies can easily beat India,” Amir said on the ‘Haarna Mana Hai’ show.

“Daren Sammy is a very good coach. He's very lucky; the West Indies will beat India. Rovman Powell will score big. If West Indies, then only I will come for the post-match show, and these two gentlemen (Latif and Shehzad) won't come,” he added.