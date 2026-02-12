Ahmed Shehzad breaks down on live TV after PSL snub, walks off set in tears: ‘My 9-year-old son wanted me to play’

Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad broke down during an appearance on Geo News’ comedy talk show Hasna Mana Hai, after his prolonged exile from the game continued with him getting rejected for the inaugural Pakistan Super League (PSL) auction. Ahmed Shehzad went unsold at the PSL auction

Speaking on the show alongside former teammate Mohammad Amir, Shehzad opened up about the emotional toll of watching his contemporaries continue their careers while he remains on the sidelines, despite dedicating nearly two decades to the sport.

“Yes, I do get emotional. When I speak honestly, it hurts a lot. I want to play. The way you said all my batch-mates are playing — that makes me happy for them. I’m that kind of person: when something good happens for someone, I genuinely feel happy,” Shehzad said.

The 34-year-old also questioned how he fell out of contention for a place, even in a PSL side.

“But of course, I also wonder what the reasons were. Why did this happen? If things had not gone this way… everything started in front of my eyes. I’ve spent 18 years in this field, and suddenly seeing it all slip away — I remember it all, and it makes me cry,” he added.

ALSO READ: How the India vs Pakistan match was brought back on track: Inside details of how tensions diffused between ICC and PCB