Ahmed Shehzad breaks down on live TV after PSL snub, walks off set in tears: ‘My 9-year-old son wanted me to play’
Ahmed Shehzad became visibly emotional when he spoke about his nine-year-old son, who wants to see him play again.
Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad broke down during an appearance on Geo News’ comedy talk show Hasna Mana Hai, after his prolonged exile from the game continued with him getting rejected for the inaugural Pakistan Super League (PSL) auction.
Speaking on the show alongside former teammate Mohammad Amir, Shehzad opened up about the emotional toll of watching his contemporaries continue their careers while he remains on the sidelines, despite dedicating nearly two decades to the sport.
“Yes, I do get emotional. When I speak honestly, it hurts a lot. I want to play. The way you said all my batch-mates are playing — that makes me happy for them. I’m that kind of person: when something good happens for someone, I genuinely feel happy,” Shehzad said.
The 34-year-old also questioned how he fell out of contention for a place, even in a PSL side.
“But of course, I also wonder what the reasons were. Why did this happen? If things had not gone this way… everything started in front of my eyes. I’ve spent 18 years in this field, and suddenly seeing it all slip away — I remember it all, and it makes me cry,” he added.
“The pain lasts two or three days. Your emotions go through a rollercoaster. At night, when I’m trying to sleep… what hurts me the most is that my son is nine, and he wanted me to play,” he said.
“He sleeps beside me, and now he’s growing up. He says, ‘Baba, I remember you used to play, but will I be able to remember you properly?’”
Overcome with emotion, Shehzad apologised and walked off the set.
Shehzad featured in five PSL seasons between 2016 and 2021, playing 45 matches and scoring 1,077 runs at a strike rate of 120, including nine fifties. Though he stepped away from the league in 2023, he recently criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for listing him in the local category for the PSL 10 draft, calling it a publicity stunt.
“PSL 10 is happening, and suddenly it feels like I am also part of it. Are you happy now with the hype? Why don’t you talk about the players you’ve backed for the last four or five years?” Shehzad questioned.