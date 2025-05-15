Ahmedabad to host third IPL final in 4 years, Mumbai likely for playoff matches depending on weather: Report

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is likely to host the IPL 2025 final, with Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium in consideration for the other playoff games. Ahmedabad previously hosted twice before, with Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals on home turf in their inaugural season in 2022, before Chennai Super Kings beat GT on the last ball of a memorable final in 2023. Fans arrive for a Gujarat Titans home match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(PTI)

As per a report from Cricbuzz, the Narendra Modi Stadium is likely to earn hosting privileges for the final on June 3, with the rescheduling of the tournament meaning Hyderabad and Kolkata are no longer the two cities playing host to the playoffs. A combination of security concerns and weather threat saw the playoff venues announced as ‘TBD’ when the reworked schedule for the tournament was shared by the BCCI.

While Ahmedabad looks set to be the host of the final, with the 1.32-lakh-seater stadium the biggest for-purpose cricket stadium in the world, the second venue for the playoffs will come down to weather forecasts. Mumbai has been the frontrunner for hosting qualifier one and the eliminator, but there are expectations that the end of May and beginning of June may see seasonal summer showers in the city.

Playoffs to be held in one of six selected venues

To avoid any risk of a washout, the IPL may instead decide to grant the playoffs to a North Indian city, one of the other six that have been nominated to host the remainder of IPL 2025. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, and the BRSABV Ekana Stadium in Lucknow are other options that would come under this umbrella, while the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore is the final of the six venues for the remainder of the tournament. The report stated that it will be one of these six cities due to logistical continuity.

The report also elaborated by stating logistical constraints were the reason for the choice of venues, with a combination of Kolkata having finished its quota of games at the Eden Gardens in 2025 and unpredictable weather meaning it misses out on hosting its first IPL final since 2015. Hyderabad only having one home game remaining and already being out of playoff contention was cited as a similar reason for why the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium wasn’t part of the shortlist of venues.