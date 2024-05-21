Ahmedabad weather report, KKR vs SRH: What will happen if Qualifier 1 is washed out due to rain?

The Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League 2024 is all set to take place between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. As both sides managed to finish in top-2, the winning team in this match will directly make it to the summit clash while the losing team will get another chance in the second eliminator to turn the fortunes. KKR finished the league stage with 20 points while the Orange Army were behind them with 17 points.(PTI)

The gigantic venue based in Ahmedabad couldn’t manage to host the last league match of the home team Gujarat Titans after it was washed out due to rain on May 13. As the stadium gears up to host the first qualifier of the playoffs, the Knight Riders will find themselves having the upper hand as they have won two titles to SRH’s single title where they finished in the top 2 on both occasions.

However, the latter will find themselves in better momentum after having recently won against PBKS in their last group stage match, while the KKR have not played for 10 days with their last two matches ending in a washout. But the question is, what will happen if the match between the two teams is washed out due to rain?

"For the play-off matches, in addition to the extra time referred to above, there may be reserve days (on which an incomplete play-off match shall be completed)."

Unlike previous editions of the IPL, there's a Reserve Day in place for all playoffs matches this season, including the final which will be held on May 26.

KKR vs SRH: Weather report

As per the report by Accuweather, there are no chances of precipitation at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. However, there might be a slight hint of dew in the second innings which is likely to favour the team batting. The ground is considered a batting paradise for batsmen and the clash might well be a high-scoring one.