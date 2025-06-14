Aiden Markram's 'Sauce' 100 in WTC final vs Australia dubbed 'one of the finest tons': '2025 the year of the underdog'

South Africa's right-handed opening batter, Aiden Markram, decided to stand up for the team in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Chasing 282, the Proteas were in desperate need of a good solid start, and Markram decided to step up as he smashed his 8th Test ton off 156 balls with the help of 11 boundaries. Markram remained unbeaten at stumps on Day 3, and he, along with Temba Bavuma, will now look to finish the job on Saturday. South Africa's Aiden Markram celebrates after scoring a century against Australia in the WTC Final. (AP)

At stumps on Day 3, South Africa's score read 213/2, with Markram and skipper Temba Bavuma unbeaten on 102 and 65, respectively. The Proteas need just 69 runs more to win their maiden WTC title. On the first two days of the WTC final, a total of 28 wickets fell and hence not many gave South Africa a chance after Australia set a target of more than 280 runs.

However, Markram and Bavuma had different plans as they took down the famed Australian attack, which included Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Nathan Lyon.

Markram's innings is now being lauded by several former cricketers on social media. Michael Vaughan and Dale Steyn took to X (formerly Twitter) to showcase their appreciation for the right-hander's clutch knock in London.

"S A U C E 100!!!!!!!!!" wrote Steyn.

On the other hand, Vaughan said, “What a special innings by Aidan Markram .. At the most important time against a World class attack he has produced one of the finest tons in a final .. This is a huge moment for a S.A Cricket .. 2025 is certainly the year of the under dog .. maybe that will continue for the Ashes.”

South Africa chase history

2025 has already seen several firsts when it comes to sporting events. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) won their first-ever Champions League title while English club Crystal Palace won their first trophy in 120 years as the club won the FA Cup by beating Manchester City.

When it comes to cricket, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ended their 18-year-long trophy drought as the franchise won the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the first time by beating RCB in the final.

Now all eyes are on the Rainbow Nation South Africa on whether they can cross the final hurdle on Day 4 to win the WTC against a formidable Australian lineup.

It must be mentioned that South Africa lost the T20 World Cup final last year against India. The side then lost the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand.