Ajinkya Rahane asks for movie and web series suggestions on Twitter, gets brutally trolled

Having recently lost his place in the Indian team due to poor form, Ajinkya Rahane seems to be taking his time to get back to cricket. Currently back at his home, Rahane took to Twitter to ask fans for their help with his 'weekend plans' which needed television shows or movie recommendations. He asked, "Back at home before I hit the grass again.. Trying to sort my weekend plans, wondering if I could get some show/movie recommendations!"

Coming to Rahane's help, fans suggested recommendations but many rushed to troll him for poor form in international cricket.

One fan wrote, "Watch highlights of your batting since 2018 and start searching YouTube cricket tutorials".

Meanwhile, another added, "Watch your own highlights of 2014-2016 And realise how inconsistent you were in last few years and then work on that".

"Come back soon with great form. Teach a lesson", one fan stated.

One fan asked him to emulate 'Pujara's' county cricket form. "Watch pujara's county highlights and try to come back in Indian team", the fan wrote.

Another fan stated, "Bhai practice hard to get back to India team. Don't spend time in movies."

Recently Rahane and his wife Radhika Dhopavkar took to social media to announce the arrival of their second child. Taking to Instagram, the duo shared a photo with their first daughter Aarya and informed followers about the month that they would welcome their second child. The batter also has recuperated from his hamstring injury which he sustained during the last edition of Indian Premier League. He revealed that he had been recuperating at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore. He last featured for India during the SOuth Africa Test series, which India lost 2-1.

