'Rahane himself admitted that Dhoni...': Ex-chief selector's monumental remark on CSK skipper as Chennai take on Kolkata

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will hope to eclipse table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The four-time champions are set to lock horns with former champions KKR in match No.33 of the cash-rich league at the famous Eden Gardens. The ex-chief selector has dropped a monumental remark on CSK skipper (PTI)

Already embracing the twilight phase of his legendary career, Dhoni has made sure that CSK players are producing match-winning performances in the 16th edition of the cash-rich league. Under the guidance of the charismatic leader, CSK star Ajinkya Rahane has managed to raise his stocks in the world's richest T20 league.

Speaking to Star Sports ahead of CSK's away match against KKR at the Eden Gardens, former chief selector Krisnamachari Srikkanth credited Dhoni for encouraging his players to deliver the goods. The former India cricketer also cited Rahane's example to shower praise on Dhoni. “MS Dhoni trusts his teammates, and that is the reason he backs them to give their best. There are many such case studies, and the latest one is that of Ajinkya Rahane. Rahane himself admitted that Dhoni only asked him to enjoy his game. And then everyone knows what Rahane did after going in the field,” Srikkanth said.

Making the most of the late selection in the first Clasico of the IPL 2023 between Chennai and Mumbai, Rahane played a match-winning knock to help Dhoni's men defeat Rohit Sharma and Co. at Mumbai. The local hero played a sublime knock of 61 off 27 balls against Mumbai Indians. Rahane was dropped from India's Test team ahead of the IPL 2023. After a hamstring injury ended his IPL campaign last year at KKR, Rahane was roped in by Dhoni's CSK for INR 50 lakh at the auction.

"I was really happy when CSK picked me. How they treat each and every individual. Before this I had heard from many players, it is really like a family. I know now. I have played under Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) a lot of times in the Indian team, at CSK it was for the first time. I am really enjoying: the atmosphere is the same whether we win or lose,” Rahane had said. Batting at a strike rate of 181.57, Rahane has amassed 138 runs in 4 appearances for the Yellow Brigade at the IPL 2023.

