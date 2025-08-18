Ajit Agarkar gets last-minute Vaibhav Suryavanshi request for India's Asia Cup squad: 'Make a bold call, don't say...'

The All India Men's Senior Selection Committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, is all set to pick the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. The meeting will take place on Tuesday, August 19, in Mumbai, and there are several hard calls awaiting the men that matter. However, ahead of the selection meeting, chairman of selectors Agarkar has been told to pick teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi into the squad. Former national selector Kris Srikkanth reckons the time is right to bring Suryavanshi into the senior squad. Ajit Agarkar told to make a bold move and pick Vaibhav Suryavanshi(Action Images via Reuters)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the toast of the town ever since his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for Rajasthan Royals. The southpaw smashed the fastest century by an Indian in the tournament after bringing up the three-figure mark off just 35 balls against the Gujarat Titans.

The left-handed batter, 14, continued with his form in the U19 ODI series against England, smashing 355 runs in five matches, including a knock of 143 in the fourth ODI.

Suryavanshi has also been named in the squad for the upcoming U19 series against Australia. However, Srikkanth reckons the time is right to get the youngster a taste of international cricket.

“You have to play boldly. Don’t make him wait. Don’t say things like let him mature. He is already playing with remarkable maturity. His shot-making has been on another level. If I were chairman, I would definitely have him in the 16," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

Samson is doubtful

Despite Sanju Samson scoring three T20I centuries last year, Srikkanth reckons the right-handed batter is not a sure-shot starter in the Asia Cup squad. He believes Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Sai Sudharsan should be in the reckoning to make the team as openers.

“Samson is doubtful, according to me. My first-choice opener is Abhishek Sharma, no doubt. I will have two more openers. My picks would be Vaibhav Suryavanshi or Sai Sudharsan, with Shubman Gill as an option. If I were a selector, I would keep Vaibhav in the 15 for the T20 World Cup,” said Srikkanth.

“He has been outstanding. I think it should be Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Sai Sudharsan. I would take two out of these three. That would be my preference,” he added.

Earlier this year, Sanju Samson found the going tough in the five-match series against England as he was repeatedly found susceptible to bouncers. Jofra Archer dismissed him repeatedly by bowling deliveries around his shoulder area.