Ajit Agarkar set to continue as selection committee chief till 2027: ‘Fearless in taking bold decisions’

Ajit Agarkar is set to continue as Chairman of India’s senior selection committee till June 2027, with the BCCI reportedly leaning towards continuity ahead of next year’s ODI World Cup. His current term is due to end in June 2026, but a report indicates that the board is expected to extend his contract by another year. Ajit Agarkar is the chairman of the selection committee for India. (PTI)

The move is being positioned as a reward for both results and transition management. India’s men’s team during Agarkar’s tenure ended its long ICC title drought and then added more silverware, winning the 2024 and 2026 T20 World Cups as well as the 2025 Champions Trophy. India also reached the 2023 ODI World Cup final at home, further strengthening the broader picture of stability under the current selection regime.

“Under Agarkar’s tenure, the team had a seamless transition and was fearless in taking bold decisions. The board felt he should continue. The BCCI office bearers will be speaking to him on the sidelines of IPL games to update him,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

The statement captures the exact image the board appears to value. This is not just a contract renewal; it is being sold as an endorsement of a selector who has handled a changing Indian side without turning the selection into a timid, reputation-driven exercise.

Continuity before a major cycle There is also a practical side to the board’s thinking. The BCCI wants continuity and experience in the panel, especially because two selectors, RP Singh and Pragyan Ojha, have not yet completed a year in their roles. With the 50-over World Cup scheduled for 2027, retaining an experienced chairman becomes a straightforward administrative call.

Agarkar’s stint has also coincided with a sensitive transition phase in Indian cricket. The team had to manage lifter after senior figures such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin in Test set-up, while new leadership calls were made across formats, including Shubman Gill in Tests and Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is.

The “bold decisions” referenced by the BCCI official are not abstract. Agarkar has publicly defended tough calls before. Explaining one selection ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, Agarkar had said, “Two keepers at the top (Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan), that’s the way we want to try, and the team management will eventually decide what kind of combinations they want to play. Rinku Singh has come in, who gives us a little bit more depth in the lower middle order. It’s about combinations, so someone has to miss out, and unfortunately, it is Gill at this point.”

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On leadership thinking, too, Ajit Agarkar had said, “One of the main issues discussed was that you want a captain who’s likely to play all the games.” He had also added, “We think he (Suryakumar Yadav) is a deserving candidate.” These underline the same theme now attached to his extension: selection with clarity and ownership of difficult calls.

For the BCCI, then, this appears to be less about change and more about locking in a steady hand before another major World Cup cycle begins.