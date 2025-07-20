Ajit Agarkar takes bold step, adds new face to India squad as Arshdeep Singh all but ruled out of England tour

The Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI's selection committee made a bold step on Sunday after fast bowler Arshdeep Singh was all but ruled out of the Test series against England. The left-arm pacer suffered an injury during a training session earlier this week. India added Anshul Kamboj as a cover. Arshdeep Singh incurred a hand injury

Arshdeep suffered an injury on his bowling hand after trying to stop the ball, hit by Sai Sudharshan in the nets on Thursday, during his follow-through. He received stitches on his hand.

A BCCI source told The Indian Express that Arshdeep will need 10 days to recover, implying that he has been practically ruled out of the series. While the fourth game in Manchester will begin on July 23, the finale is scheduled to start on July 31.

"Arshdeep has a deep cut and has had stitches, he will take at least ten days to get completely fit. The selectors have decided to add Kamboj in the squad," a BCCI source said.

Not only Arshdeep, but India's fast-bowling department is also sweating over the availability of Akash Deep. He is struggling with a groin injury incurred during the third Test match at Lord's. The report added that he had not bowled in the training session that the Indian team organised before their departure for Manchester.

Kambhoj was reportedly on the selection committee's radar after impressing them with his performance in the India A matches before the start of the England tour. He had taken five wickets in two matches. Overall, he has 79 wickets in 24 first-class matches, at an average of 22.88 and an economy of 3.10. One of his best performances came during the last Ranji Trophy season, in the fixture against Kerala in Rohtak, when he became the third bowler in the history of the tournament to pick all 10 wickets in an innings. He returned with figures of 10/49 in 30.1 overs.

However, Harshit Rana, who made his debut in Australia last year, was added as the 16th man to the squad right before the start of the series opener in Leeds.