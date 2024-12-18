Akash Deep says sorry to Travis Head multiple times after leaving Australia batter frustrated with unexpected ball drop

Akash Deep managed something that no other Indian player has been able to do in recent times. That is to get under the skin of Travis Head. On Day 5 of the India vs Australia 3rd Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, Akash Deep left Travis Head frustrated. The India pacer was quick to apologise but the incident sure did not amuse Head. It all transpired on the second ball of the 78th over of the Indian innings. Akash Deep failed to make contact with a Nathan Lyon delivery that got stuck between his left knee and the pad. He picked the ball up and instead of handing it to Head, who was standing at forward short leg, Akash dropped the ball on the ground. The Australian batter did not make any attempts to hide his disappointment. Akash Deep said sorry to Head after leaving him annoyed

To be fair to Akash, he immediately realised it and said sorry to Head. Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey was also heard saying something to Akash, who turned back and apologised to him as well.

India resumed on 252-9 in reply to the hosts' 445 after a 10th wicket partnership between Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep late Tuesday allowed them to avoid the follow-on.

They were dismissed for 260 four overs into Wednesday's first session when Deep was stumped by wicketkeeper Alex Carey off part-time spinner Travis Head. The right-am pacer made a valuable contribution of 31 off 44 balls. He put on 47 runs with Jasprit Bumrah (10*) for the 10th wicket, which is India's highest last-wicket partnership in Australia in more than 30 years.

India vs Australia 3rd Test heads towards draw

Rain started falling during the innings break and an early lunch was eventually called.

The Test has been marred by heavy rain all week. Most of Saturday and Monday were lost to the weather, while Tuesday's play was interrupted three times.

Australia were put in the driver's seat by Travis Head's superlative century. Steve Smith also announced a return to form with an attractive hundred.

For India, opener KL Rahul (84) and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (77) left telling contributions.

The two teams look certain to head to the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne with the five-match series locked at 1-1.

India comfortably won the first Test in Perth before Australia struck back with a crushing victory in Adelaide.