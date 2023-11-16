Akram 'embarrassed', Malik in total disbelief at ex-PAK star's bizarre 'coin toss' conspiracy theory involving Rohit

In a commanding performance, Team India secured a comprehensive 70-run victory against New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2023 World Cup, securing its entry into the final. The Indian batters displayed formidable prowess, posting a mammoth score of 397/4, with Virat Kohli achieving a record-breaking 50th century and Shreyas Iyer contributing significantly with 105 runs off just 70 balls. While New Zealand did manage to give India a scare, especially with Daryl Mitchell's impressive 134 and Kane Williamson's 64, the remarkable bowling performance by Mohammed Shami, who took seven wickets in the innings, ensured India's ultimate triumph. Mumbai: India's captain Rohit Sharma and New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson at the toss before the start of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final (PTI)

Despite India's brilliant win, an unusual remark emerged from across the border in Pakistan, courtesy of former Pakistan cricketer Sikander Bakht, who made a peculiar comment about Rohit Sharma tossing the coin. In an argument as bizarre as it can get, Bakht suggested that the opposing captain can't see where the coin is landing.

“Can I give you a conspiracy theory? At the time of the toss, Rohit Sharma throws the coin far from the range of any opposition captain. Thus, the opposition captain cannot go and cross-check about the call,” Bakht was quoted as saying on a Pakistan news channel. In fact, he even tweeted the video snippet of his argument.

This curious conspiracy theory left many former Pakistani cricketers stunned, with cricket legends like Wasim Akram and Shoaib Malik expressing their incredulity; in fact, they point-blank refused to entertain such an argument.

“Who decides where the coin should land? It is just for sponsorship! I feel embarrassed,” Akram reacted as a fan asked the question about the same on The Pavilion on A Sports.

“I can't even... I don't even want to comment on it,” Akram further said.

Moin Khan, meanwhile, insisted that Bakht is creating a “fuss” out of nothing. “He is mistaken, just creating a fuss. Every captain has a different way of tossing the coin,” said the former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter.

Shoaib Malik said, “This shouldn't even be discussed.”

While the focus remained on the quality performance from both sides in the semi-final clash, Bakht's unconventional statement managed to grab attention, sparking strong reactions from the cricketing community. Regardless, India did secure a place in the final for the fourth time in tournament's history and now await the winners of the second semi-final, that takes place between South Africa and Australia on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON