Watch: England great Alastair Cook gets his stumps rattled by a 15-year-old pacer in village cricket

Alastair Cook may have retired from international cricket but he continues to score truckloads of runs playing in England's County circuit and in local village cricket. His reputation as being England's all-time highest run scorer in Test cricket and his prolific current form means that his wicket would be a prized possession for most bowlers in England's domestic scene.

Incredibly, it was a teenager who seems to have managed to get his hands on a Cook wicket. A local politician and novellist tweeted a video of Shackleton cleaning up Cook in a village match. Cook was playing for Bedfordshire young farmers against Potton Town Cricket Club.

The latter team later tweeted the Cook's side were 128/7 in their designated 12 overs. Shackleton had ended the innings with figures of 4/37. Cook scored a quickfire 20 before being castled by the youngster. In the end, Potton Town CC emerged victorious by 26 runs.

The moment cricket legend Sir Alastair Cook was bowled by 15 year old local lad Kyran, in Potton this evening. @PottonTownCC pic.twitter.com/PXR9ME5ptu — Adam Zerny (@adamzerny) May 23, 2022

Bedfordshire young farmers end up 128-7 from their 12 overs. 15 year old Kyran Shackleton the pick of the bowlers with 4-37 including the prized wicket of Sir Alastair Cook 🏏 #PTCC #TheRams🐏 pic.twitter.com/pRWQnYcVj0 — Potton Town C C (@PottonTownCC) May 23, 2022

"I was expecting to bowl at him, get hit about a bit and that would be it," Kyran told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"Last night I sat up and watched the video of me bowling him over and over for about an hour. I just can't get over it. He'd hit me for two boundaries in a row. You could see he was starting to move up the gears and then all of a sudden I just got him out. No-one really knew what to say. I just walked past him because I didn't know what to do either."

Considered one of the greatest Test batters of all time, Cook retired with 12,472 runs to his name which he scored in 161 matches at an average of 45.35. He had scored 33 centuries, incredibly scoring one each in his first and last Test matches. He is the fifth-highest Test run-scorer of all time behind Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis and Rahul Dravid.

Cook was also a long-time captain of the team. Under him, registered a famous Test series win on Indian soil in the 2012/13 season. It was their first win in the country since 1984/85. He was the highest run scorer in that series 562 runs and three centuries. England also finished as the runners-up under him in the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 where they went down to MS Dhoni’s spirited Indian team in the final.

