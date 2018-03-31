Alex Hales replaces David Warner in Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for IPL 2018

Alex Hales, England opener, has joined Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as David Warner’s replacement for the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL). He has been bought for his base price of Rs 1 crore from the Registered and Available Player Pool (RAPP) list.

Hales, who was a part of Mumbai Indians (MI) for the 2015 edition, is yet to make his IPL debut. With Warner being handed a one-year ban by Cricket Australia (CA) for his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also barring him from participating in the tournament, it looks like Hales could open the innings alongside Shikhar Dhawan.

Till date, Hales is the only England player to score a T20I century. He is also the top-ranked English player and the only one to feature in the top-10 list of the ICC T20I rankings.

The 29-year-old Hales has played in the Big Bash League (BBL), Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

In 174 T20 games, he has scored 4704 runs at an average of 28.85 and a strike-rate of 143.54 with two centuries and 30 half-centuries.

SRH will begin their IPL 2018 campaign against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 9.