‘All of a sudden I’m sitting with Glenn McGrath and having a beer…': AB de Villiers on early days in IPL

Indian Premier League(IPL) changed the face of cricket across the globe after it was launched in 2008. In the aftermath of Team India's sensational title victory in the inaugural edition of T20 World Cup in 2007, the IPL gave an impetus to the growth of the shortest format in the country. Former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers has highlighted how the sporting extravaganza transformed the lives of players, including his own.

Reminiscing the times when IPL had just started off, De Villiers talked about how the league changed cricketers' lives. He highlighted the advantage of getting to meet with players of other nationalities who were only seen as competitors and rivals till they shared dressing rooms in the IPL.

"It was a huge occasion for me and a lot of the other players. The start of the IPL changed our lives. The people are really passionate about cricket. Not only with the home team but they support members in other teams as well. The biggest thing that stands out for me are the people that I met," De Villiers was quoted as saying by SA Cricket Magazine.

"I think of Glenn McGrath and the time I spent with him. He was this hard guy and all of a sudden I am sitting with him in the changeroom and having a beer with him," recalled De Villiers.

The former Proteas batter also talked about the upcoming inaugural edition of SA20 league, which he expects will give world class exposure to young South Africa cricketers and help them get a solid foundation.

"I think the SA20 comes at a really good time for South African cricket. We have seen the amazing things that these leagues have done to cricket in particular nations. To give our youngsters this base and the foundation to get exposure at the highest level against the best players in the world is what it’s all about. Graeme and I have come a long way together, and to have him right at the top of SA cricket right now, making a lot of good calls, and changing things," said De Villiers.

