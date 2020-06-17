e-paper
Allan Jones reinstated as Test cricketer 50 years after only cap

Jones played the first test of England's series against a Rest of the World XI in 1970, matches which originally carried test status only to be subsequently downgraded by the International Cricket Council in 1972.

File image of a bat and ball.
File image of a bat and ball.(Getty Images)
         

Exactly 50 years after his only appearance for England, former batsman Alan Jones has finally been reinstated as a Test cricketer.

Jones played the first test of England’s series against a Rest of the World XI in 1970, matches which originally carried test status only to be subsequently downgraded by the International Cricket Council in 1972.

Jones was dismissed for 0 and 5 by Mike Procter and was never called on again, meaning he spent 48 years stripped of his achievement.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has now formally inducted the 81-year-old Jones as cap No. 696. Ongoing lockdown restrictions meant his cap presentation was conducted via video link.

“It fits. I’m just waiting for the helmet now!” Jones said after trying on his newly awarded cap.

“When they disregarded that full England cap, it did make a difference... you didn’t feel like you were a fully England player. I had the cap, the blazer, the sweaters, the ties but then they took away the test match series and I wasn’t able to wear them. To win an England cap and have it taken away some years later was a huge disappointment.”Jones’ first-class run tally of 36,049 is the highest of any player not to feature in an ICC-sanctioned test.

“Hearing and reading about Alan’s achievements in cricket has been inspiring, so it’s a great honour to have been part of his celebration,” said England Test captain Joe Root, who wore a full suit and tie for his appearance on the video link.

“Being selected to represent your country is a huge moment in any cricketer’s career, and while Alan’s time in the team was brief, I hope he has retained fond memories of the match over the last 50 years.”

