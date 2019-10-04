Alyssa Healy expresses confidence ahead of ODI series against Sri Lanka

cricket

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 11:23 IST

Australia batter Alyssa Healy expressed her confidence ahead of the ODI series against Sri Lanka saying that her team has been ‘really consistent’ in the format.

“I don’t think there will be any issues at all. It’s a format we’ve been really consistent at over a long period of time,” Cricket.com.au quoted Healy as saying.

“It’s just about going through the gears a little bit more and giving yourself a little bit more time to get in with the bat,” she added.

Australia thrashed Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series as they won all the matches. Moreover, in ODI cricket, they are on a 15-match winning streak.

Healy also said: “The one-day format, I’m really enjoying spending some time at the crease and being able to build an innings which is something that I’m slowly learning at an older age.”

The first ODI between Australia and Sri Lanka will be played on October 5.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 11:23 IST