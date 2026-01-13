Alyssa Healy was always at her best against India, bows out as a trailblazer: Best knocks, biggest achievements

Alyssa Healy, who took over the reins of Australia captaincy from Meg Lanning in 2023, called time on her career on Tuesday, announcing that she would bid adieu to international cricket after the multi-format series against India. The 35-year-old wicketkeeper-batter stated that she had lost her competitive edge over the last few months, which was the primary reason behind her decision to retire from the national team. However, it is also worth noting that Healy will not be part of the T20I series against India in February, as she wants the Australian team to build towards the World Cup. Alyssa Healy called time on her career on Tuesday (PTI )

Healy recently led Australia in the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup, where the seven-time champions made it to the semi-finals, eventually losing to India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, in the knockout game at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. In the entire tournament, the right-handed batter played five matches for Australia, scoring 299 runs, including a century in the group stage game against India.

Till now, Healy has represented Australia in 10 Tests, 123 ODIs and 162 ODIs, scoring 489, 3563 and 3054 runs, respectively, in the three formats of the game. She has also inflicted 275 dismissals from behind the stumps, becoming one of the greatest wicketkeepers in women's cricket.

Also Read: Alyssa Healy, Australia captain, announces retirement five months before T20 World Cup: ‘Lost that competitive edge’ Healy made her international debut for Australia in February 2010, playing a Women's ODI against New Zealand. Over the last 15 years, Healy has been part of eight World Cup-winning teams (50-over and 20-over combined), becoming a major linchpin of the lineup. She won the Women's T20 World Cup in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2020 and 2023 and the ODI World Cup in 2013 and 2022. She was also named as the ICC's T20I Cricketer of the Year in 2018 and 2019.

Healy's best came against India India, as the opponent, always brought out the best in Healy. She had tormented Harmanpreet Kaur and her teammates for a long time, and it all started with the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Coming out to open, the right-hander hammered 75 runs off 39 balls, including seven fours and five sixes, helping Australia post 184/4 in 20 overs. The total proved to be enough, and Australia went on to lift the T20 World Cup trophy.

Against India, Healy once again smashed 142 runs in the group stage match of the 2025 ODI World Cup, helping Australia chase down the total of more than 300. India will always hold a special place in Healy's heart, as it was the venue where she achieved her maiden international century. In 2018, it was her 58th ODI match, and 136th international overall, and she returned with a 115-ball 133 in the third ODI to cement a 3-0 sweep. This series win came a year after India knocked Australia out of the World Cup in the semi-finals.

It is also worth mentioning that Healy had scored a knock of 90against India in a T20I in 2012. On a tricky pitch in Vizag, she hammered 90 off 61 balls with 10 fours and two sixes.

Those 2022 World Cup performances In the 2022 ODI World Cup, Healy stepped up when it mattered the most as she hit centuries for Australia in the semi-final against the West Indies and the final against England. Against the former, she returned with 129 runs against the Windies, helping Lanning and co reach yet another final.

In the semis, her first fifty runs came off 63 balls, but she took just 28 balls from there on to reach her 100. Her knock was studded with 17 fours and 1 six. Chinelle Henry did drop a difficult return catch on 5, and Healy did not need a second invitation from there on.

Then the final against arch-rival England saw Healy putting on quite a show as she hammered 170 runs, helping Australia win the title. This knock remains the highest score in a World Cup final, women's or men's, surpassing Adam Gilchrist's 149 against Sri Lanka in 2007.