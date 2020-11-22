‘Amit Shah, Srinivasan are running Indian cricket’, alleges former CoA member Ramchandra Guha

cricket

Former member of the Committee of Administrators, Ramchandra Guha has put some major allegations on the Board of Control for Cricket in India. The renowned historian has claimed that nepotism is a major concern in Indian cricket.

Appointed as one of the members of CoA by the Supreme Court of India in 2017, Guha shared the onus of ensuring transparency in BCCI’s administration. Soon, he stepped down from the post citing personal reasons.

His newly published book – ‘The Commonwealth of Cricket: A Lifelong Love Affair with the Most Subtle and Sophisticated Game Known to Humankind’ showcases a glimpse of his tenure in the Indian cricket administration.

In a recent interview with the Mumbai Mirror, Guha alleged that former BCCI president N Srinivasan and Home Minister Amit Shah are running ‘Indian cricket’. He also criticized the system which has been failing to pay the dues to Ranji Trophy players on time.

“N Srinivasan and Amit Shah are effectively running Indian cricket today. The state associations are run by somebody’s daughter, somebody’s son. The Board is steeped in intrigue and nepotism and there are great delays in paying Ranji Trophy players their dues. The reforms that were hoped for have not happened,” Mid-Day quoted Ramachandra Guha as saying.

Guha spoke about the conflict of interest issue and termed it a ‘bane’ in the management of Indain cricket.

“Not the biggest bane; it is a bane. Look at Ganguly today—head of the Board and representing some cricket fantasy game. This kind of greed for money among Indian cricketers is shocking,” Guha said.

“The most telling story in my book is about Bishan Singh Bedi saying that he is happy to go to Kabul [to coach Afghan cricketers]—anywhere for cricket and not anywhere for money. Why should Ganguly be doing all these things for a little extra money? Ethical standards go down if the president of the Board behaves like this,” he added.