Amitabh Bachchan becomes owner of Mumbai team in Indian Street Premier League

PTI |
Dec 18, 2023 12:07 PM IST

Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday announced his association with the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) as the owner of team Mumbai.

The ISPL is India's first tennis ball T10 cricket tournament that will be played inside a stadium, according to a press release. The inaugural edition is scheduled to be held from March 2 to March 9 in Mumbai.

The tournament will feature 19 high-intensity matches, boasting a line-up of six teams – Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Srinagar.

Bachchan said being part of the league marks a new beginning for him.

"A new day .. and a new enterprise .. For me an honour and a privilege to be with Mumbai as Team Owner, and to be privy to the surge of talent erupt , for a grand visionary future .." the 81-year-old actor wrote on his personal blog.

He described the ISPL as an exciting and a noble concept.

"An opportunity for them that exhibited their capacity on the streets, gullies and make shift home made pitches to play cricket ,  now to get selected for a team professionally and exhibit their talent in formal setups before the millions the world over  !" he further said in his post.

Recently, actors Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan were announced as the team owners of Srinagar and Bengaluru, respectively.

