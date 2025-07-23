Andre Russell creates hole in the sightscreen with powerful six in last international match but Australia deny him win

Andre Russell gingerly climbed down the stairs with a deep-rooted smile decorating his otherwise intense face. His West Indies teammates and opponents, Australia, all lined up to give him a Guard of Honour. "Dre-Day" in Jamaica started with a bang as Andre Russell stepped on the ground wearing the West Indies maroon and gold for one last time. He was awarded a memento by Jamaica's minister of sports and culture, Olivia Grange. It was a special occasion for a special player. Andre Russell of West Indies hits a four during his last international match(AFP)

About an hour later, Andre Russell, a first-generation T20 legend, showed exactly why he is a global superstar in the shortest format of the game. Coming in to bat in a tricky situation, when the West Indies lost two wickets in the 14th over to find themselves at 98 for 5, Russell got off the mark with a single off Adam Zampa. He then let it rip in the next over, bowled by Ben Dwarshuis, hitting the pacer for three sixes. The first one, a flat hit down the ground, created a hole in the sightscreen. The ball got stuck in it. It was finally retrieved by Australia's Tim David with the help of the ground staff.

In the 16th over, Russell put Zampa under pressure by hitting the classy leg-spinner for a four and six. The two-time World Cup-winner camped on the backfoot and used his muscle power to hammer the ball. Zampa expected Russell to be on the front foot on both occasions and erred in length.

Five of Russell's nine balls went to the boundary. Four of them were sixes. The signs were ominous if you were in the Australian camp. The scenes were exactly the opposite in the West Indies dugout. They were anticipating a fairy tale ending from Dre Russ.

Australia threw the ball to Nathan Ellis to apply brakes on Russell with his well-crafted slower balls. The Aussied pacer used one straightaway to induce a false shot from Russell but went for a four because of a midfield in the deep from Own.

Ellis, however, did not move away from his plans. He bowled another slower one outside Russell's off-stump. The West Indies all-rounder looked to mow it out of the park but got a top edge. The Ball went right up in the night sky. Josh Inglish called for it, settled under it nicely and never took his eyes off to complete a good catch.

Russell's fiery knock of 36 from 15 balls came to an end. He raised his bat while walking back as the Australian fielders slowly took turns to shake his hands.

Australia deny Andre Russell's final wish

In the mid-innings break, Russell expressed only one wish: not to end up on the losing side. "Just don't want to finish on a losing note, that's important to me and the West Indies. Want to finish my international career with a win. I was a bit emotional when I went out to the middle for the last time, but I was focused on my work . When you have positive intent, it becomes easy (to hit sixes), nice to keep hitting sixes," he said.

Russell's wish, however, did not come true. Jsh Inglish and Cameron Green blasted blistering fifties as Australia chased down the West Indies' 172-run target in just 15.2 overs. In the only over that Russell bowled, he gave away 16 runs for no wicket.