Andre Russell falls to the floor in disbelief, dugout left dumbstruck as spectacular one-hander nearly forces Super Over

Major League Cricket saw some unbelievable drama unfold in a match between defending champions Washington Freedom and the Los Angeles Knight Riders, as their match at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas went right down to the wire. With the Freedom needing one run off the last ball of their chase, LAKR’s stand-in captain Jason Holder nearly took a remarkable one-handed blinder to take it to a super over — only for the ball to pop out and seal the win for Washington in the most dramatic of situations. Jason Holder nearly took a one-handed blinder to force a super over in LAKR vs Washington Freedom in the MLC, with Andre Russell reacting by falling to the floor in the background.(Sportzpics)

With Glenn Phillips on strike and Andre Russell bowling the final over, the field was up trying to prevent the single and force a shot over the top. The Kiwi batter went for it, but wasn’t able to elevate over the tall Holder standing at mid-on. Holder had next to no time to react, however, and was only able to parry it.

The all-rounder was quick to react, turning and putting in a full length dive to try and get the ball on the second attempt. While he got there at full extension, the ball agonisingly popped out as his elbow hit the ground, allowing the Freedom batters to scamper through and seal the match.

Fletcher's century goes in vain, LAKR tough start continues

It was a remarkable finish to a high-scoring game, as Holder just failed to take it to a super over in the most climactic fashion. The skipper wasn’t the only one left unbelieving on the floor, as Russell hit the deck after he had spilled the initial chance, and watched on as his captain nearly made up for it.

The Freedom thus chased down 214 in Texas, taking them to their fifth win in six matches this season, while LAKR slipped to five losses in six matches in a season that hasn’t quite gone to plan. Earlier in the match, the Windies-heavy Knight Riders had ridden Andre Fletcher’s 104(60) to score 213/4, and would have hoped for that to be enough.

However, a furious start from Mitch Owen and some aggressive play through the middle overs from Glenn Maxwell ensured the defending champions were always in touch, before Glenn Phillips took them home in the final over.