Angelo Mathews announces Test retirement, set for farewell in Sri Lanka's series opener vs Bangladesh

Sri Lanka's star all-rounder, Angelo Mathews, announced his retirement from Test cricket on Friday, confirming that the side's first Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh next month will be his final appearance in the format. Mathews confirmed his departure from the format on his official social media profile. Angelo Mathews in action(SLC/Twitter)

“My dear friends and family, with a grateful heart and unforgettable memories. It is time for me to say goodbye to the most cherished format of the game, International Test Cricket!” wrote Mathews.

"The past 17 years of playing cricket for Sri Lanka have been my highest honour and pride. Nothing can match that feeling of patriotism and servitude when one dons the National Jersey.

I have given my everything to cricket and Cricket has given me everything in return and made me the person that I am today."

One of the stalwarts of Sri Lankan cricket, Mathews has scored 8167 runs in 118 matches so far with an average of 44.62. He smashed 16 centuries and 45 fifties in his career.

“I stand grateful to the game and thankful to the thousands of Sri Lanka Cricket fans who have been there for me throughout my career during my highest of highs and lowest of lows. I want to thank almighty GOD, my beloved parents my beautiful wife and amazing children along with my family and closest friends who have collectively always believed in me, backed me and stood by me through and through," Mathews wrote.

“Furthermore, I wish to extend my special thanks and gratitude to Sri Lanka cricket and all the coaches for their support right throughout my career.

“A chapter ends, but the love for the game will always remain. The first test match against Bangladesh in June will be my last red-ball appearance for my country.”

Sri Lanka begin WTC cycle vs Bangladesh

The Sri Lankan team will begin the new WTC cycle against Bangladesh. The side played in 13 Tests in the 2023-25 cycle, winning five matches while losing eight to finish sixth in the points table.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, were seventh with four wins in 12 matches.