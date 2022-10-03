Home / Cricket / Watch: Angry fans brand Khushdil Shah as 'PARCHI' player in viral video, Imam-ul-Haq reacts with strong message

Khushdil Shah, who was part of five matches out of the seven, finished the series with 63 runs from four innings.

Khushdil Shah was dismissed on 27 off 25 balls.
ByHT Sports Desk

Pakistan endured a heavy 67-run defeat against England in the final T20I on Sunday in Lahore, which saw the visitors claim the seven-match series 4-3. England, who were invited to bat first by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, put up a splendid batting display as they piled a staggering 209/3 on the board in 20 overs.

In response, Pakistan got off to a dreadful start losing the star pair Babar and Mohammad Rizwan inside two overs. Shan Masood showed some resistance and scored a 43-ball 56 as Pakistan could only manage 142/8 in 20 overs.

The match witnessed an untoward behaviour by the local spectators, who were heard chanting angry slogans at middle-order batter Khushdil Shah. The incident took place after Shah was dismissed on 27 off 25 balls.

In a video doing rounds on social media angry fans could he heard chanting “parchi parchi” while the batter was returning back to the pavilion. Parchi is a word used by urdu speaking people, and in this case it meant that the player is backed by higher authorities and not on merit.

The reaction by the crowd was condemned by Pakistan batter Imam-ul-Haq, who requested the fans to avoid such behaviour. “I would like to request our fans to avoid such rants at any player as it can badly impact the player’s health and try to support them like you always do, regardless of the results. We play for YOU, we play for PAKISTAN,” Imam tweeted.

Shah, who was part of five matches out of the seven, finished the series with 63 runs from four innings.

The team will be joined by Bangladesh in a tri-nation series in New Zealand, which gets underway from October 7 in Christchurch. The series will conclude on October 14, following which they will travel to Australia for the T20 World Cup, where they open their campaign against arch rivals India on October 23.

