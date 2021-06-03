‘Angry young positive man’: Former cricketer says Virat Kohli wants to show the world why Team India is No. 1

Before boarding the flight to the United Kingdom on Wednesday, skipper Virat Kohli confidently spoke about India’s chances in the inaugural World Test Championship final against New Zealand. While addressing a virtual press conference, Kohli also asserted that whichever team performs well, is going to win the title. Overall, it was a clear message from Kohli that Team India isn’t wary of the conditions in England and will continue the hard work to be the top Test playing nation.

Reacting to the Indian captain's statement, former Indian cricketer Reetinder Singh Sodhi opined that Kohli is out to prove his team's dominance over the rest of the cricketing world. While speaking to India News, the former player said the duo of captain and coach are responsible for instilling the fighting spirit in the players of the team.

ALSO READ | Devon Conway breaks legendary Ranjitsinhji's 125-yr-old record a day after going past Sourav Ganguly

Acknowledging the Indian captain as 'angry young positive man', Sodhi said, “Virat Kohli wants to show the world why the Indian team is No. 1 and why they have been talked about so much. The positivity we talk about, Ravi Shastri has instilled that in this team. This team's performance talks now. This team has good spinners, some of the best fast bowlers in the world and our batting is looking very strong,” said Sodhi.

“The way Virat Kohli said that we are going to board the flight thinking that we as a team are on par with New Zealand else, we would not board the flight itself. It shows how focused Virat Kohli is at the moment,” he added.

ALSO READ | Malik recalls motivational speech to Pak players during 2017 Champions Trophy, where they defeated India in final

The former cricketer further said that Kane Williamson's New Zealand will have to play cautiously as the Indian team will enter the contest with full preperation.

“So New Zealand will have to play carefully. It is a huge match, the World Test Championship final, so whichever team is able to withstand the pressure better will have a greater chance of winning and the Indian team is going with full preparation,” concluded Sodhi.