'Every player has to perform, it's not about Ajinkya vs Virat': Anjum Chopra speaks up on Kohli-Rahane captaincy debate
When it was announced that Virat Kohli would only be playing the first Test in Australia as he has been granted a paternity leave by the BCCI, many thought that India would find it hard to beat Australia this time around. The cricket pundits gave India little chance to win the series, but very few predicted what happened next.
Ajinkya Rahane led India to a scintillating series win in Australia in Kohli's absence, and fans started clamouring for Rahane to replace Kohli as captain of the Indian cricket team. The debate has grown with Kohli-led India losing the first Test against England by 227 runs.
On being asked about it, former India cricketer Anjum Chopra said that Kohli and Rahane have no rivalry among themselves and such discussions would only spoil the mood in the dressing room.
"Nothing. I don't make anything of that argument (change in captaincy calls). Ajinkya Rahane scored a hundred, we won the Test match in Melbourne, brilliant!.We drew the Test match in Sydney, we won the Test match in Brisbane, excellent performance," Chopra told indiatoday.in.
"Every player has to go out there and perform. It's not Ajinkya vs Virat or Virat vs Rohit. It's about whoever is given an opportunity to go out there and perform, they are doing it to the best of their abilities and getting victories for the Indian team," she added.
"To say Virat should make way for Ajinkya just because Ajinkya's team won in Australia, instead of creating a nice environment, it's creating a conflict in the dressing room. Why go that way?
"As far as the dressing room camaraderie is fine, if people are thinking on the same lines, then I don't think at the present moment the combination of Virat leading the side and Ajinkya as his deputy should be disturbed. You never know what the future holds but at the moment it shouldn't be disturbed," Chopra further said.
The 2nd Test between India and England will begin from Saturday in Chennai.
