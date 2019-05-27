Anjum Chopra on India’s chances at World Cup: It’s one of the top ranked teams, they just need to be consistent

The way Anjum Chopra narrates the on-field action, has received much acclaim. Her stint in the recently concluded edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has especially won praise, Anjum smiles, adding that she is enjoying her time behind the microphone and the IPL is an enjoyable experience every year.

So, what according to her, sets her apart as a cricket commentator? “Something which already can be seen on screen does not need describing; after all it’s not a radio commentary. I try my best to add more to the pictures, explain good shots, intentions behind a particular action, the significance of how a player has hit the ball or bowled. The idea is to add more information, even anecdotes, to make the game more enjoyable for the audience. I think that helps,” says the former captain of the Indian cricket team.

Now that the IPL is finally over, will we see her in the commentary box at the upcoming cricket World Cup? The Padma Shri awardee answers in the negative. “They have a mixed panel of commentators and choose a selective bunch from all over the world. There are other female commentators too this year, but I am not a part of the team,” she adds..

That also brings us to the question regarding India’s chances of winning this World Cup. “Well, India is one of the top ranked teams, so obviously there are a lot of chances. But consistency is important. In the series, every performance needs to be equally good. I am sure our players are all set and ready to bring their A-game forward,” she adds.

Meanwhile, Anjum is also planning to open her cricket academy. It has been a long- cherished dream. “I have been thinking about it and have a plot of land too. But then it will take some time because there are certain things that need to fall in place, starting from the infrastructure to the sponsors. I am talking to a few people so I hope something will materialise soon,” she adds.

