ICC announces team of Women World T20

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday announced the squad of the Women’s World T20, based on the performances during the 16-day tournament held across Providence, Gros Islet and North Sound in West Indies.

Three players each from Australia and India, two from England and one each from Pakistan, New Zealand, and West Indies have been named as the playing eleven, which was selected by an esteemed selection panel comprising of former players and commentators Ian Bishop, Anjum Chopra and Ebony Rainford-Brent, journalist Melinda Farrell and ICC’s General Cricket Manager Geoff Allardice.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, one of the two skippers to make the squad along with Pakistan skipper Javeria Khan, has been named to lead the team, while player of the tournament Alyssa Healy of Australia, India’s opener Smriti Mandhana and Amy Jones of England have been nominated to bat.

All-rounders Deandra Dottin of West Indies and Allyse Perry of Australia, and England fast bowler Anya Shrubsole are the seam bowlers in the squad with off-spinner Leigh Kasperek of New Zealand, leg-spinner Poonam Yadav of India and left-arm spinner Kirstie Gordon of England the slow bowlers.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s new-ball bowler Jahanara Alam has been named as the 12th player.

Following is the ICC Women’s World T20 2018 team of the tournament in their batting order:

Alyssa Healy (Australia) - 225 runs

Smriti Mandhana (India) - 178 runs

Amy Jones (England, wicketkeeper) - 107 runs, 5 dismissals

Harmanpreet Kaur (India, Skipper) - 183 runs

Deandra Dottin (West Indies) - 121 runs, 10 wickets

Javeria Khan (Pakistan) - 136 runs

Ellyse Perry (Australia) - 60 runs, 9 wickets

Leigh Kasperek (New Zealand) - 8 wickets

Anya Shrubsole (England) - 7 wickets

Kirstie Gordon (England) - 8 wickets

Poonam Yadav (India) - 8 wickets

12th player: Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh) - 6 wickets

The first stand-alone ICC Women’s World T20, which started on November 9, concluded earlier today with Australia clinching their fourth title after defeating England by 8 wickets.

