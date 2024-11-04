Answers for India’s NZ debacle may come in Australia   

Mumbai : Ravichandran Ashwin, 38, is not India’s preferred spinner outside the sub-continent, where they will play the next two five-Test series. Ravindra Jadeja, who will turn 37 on tour in Australia, still is. After a slow start to the series, Jadeja redeemed himself with a 10-wicket haul in the Mumbai Test. Ashwin endured one of his weakest showings at home – nine wickets at an average of 41. There are decisions to be made with India’s cup of woe brimming after the Test series whitewash at home against the Kiwis. (AFP)

The left-arm spinner’s performance, along with that of Rohit Sharma, 37, and Virat Kohli (36 on Tuesday) – they only managed 133 and 192 runs respectively in their last 10 innings in the home season – will determine how many more laps they can add to their illustrious Test run.

The finish line is near, whether that message is transmitted through the grapevine or stated matter-of-factly.

The day India’s squad to Australia was picked, they had suffered one of their many batting collapses against New Zealand – 156 all out in the Pune Test. The national selectors wouldn’t have known there’s 121 all out to come in Mumbai, but they were already witness to 46 all out in Bengaluru. No panic button was pressed.

This juncture in Indian cricket is not too dissimilar to the aftermath of the 2022 T20 World Cup exit when ‘retire Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’ calls gained momentum. The selectors too mulled over the possibility before deciding otherwise. Ultimately, the pair bowed out of the format after savouring the high of the T20 World Cup win.

The current transition process is more difficult to enforce than it sounds in theory given India’s 2025 Test calendar. The next home series is another year away. The Australia series will be followed by yet another five-Test tour, to England to kick off the next World Test Championship cycle.

“Your now dictates your future at this level. The now is the Australia tour,” a BCCI official said.

Appraisal for Rohit, Gambhir?

A poor start to the Australia series will shut the doors on India’s WTC final hopes. That’s another reality waiting to hit hard. Whether BCCI makes a review of the home losses public like they did with the 2022 T20 World Cup stocktaking, differing voices on strategy from Rohit and head coach Gautam Gambhir may necessitate an early appraisal.

Rohit owned up the losses against New Zealand to suggest he drove the decision making. He came out to say he misjudged the pitch in electing to bat after the Bengaluru loss. Similarly, he took full responsibility after the third successive loss in Mumbai as “captain and leader”.

Even his public statements on Gambhir and his support staff had a message. “They have been good. They have just come in. They are also understanding how this team operates, and how the players operate,” he said. “It’s important for the players to make sure that the thought process of the coaching staff aligns with theirs and take it forward. It’s been only four or five months now, too early to judge anything.”

Behind the scenes, Gambhir hasn’t been a spectator since taking over from Rahul Dravid. Pacer Harshit Rana’s choice for the Australia tour had his stamp, one understands. Also Nitish Kumar Reddy replacing Shardul Thakur, someone who has been a constant in overseas Tests for playing eleven balance.

Besides, Gambhir’s public messaging to “play Test cricket like Test cricket should be played” and “improve defensive play” have been at odds with Rohit’s ultra-aggressive methods, in thought and action. Rohit admitted after the Mumbai loss that he would look at his game and captaincy more closely.

There are differing versions about who dictated the call to go for dry, turning pitches over traditional spin-friendly tracks against the Kiwis. They won’t have the privilege of making those choices in Australia. If spicy decks are dished out to them, India will have only a little over a fortnight to prepare.

Is that time enough for the pacers to find the right lengths for Australian conditions? Will Gambhir’s coaching staff have begun to understand how the team operates better by then? Will Kohli have rediscovered his mojo? Will Rohit have regained his Test batting tempo by then?

Answers to many of these questions will determine the future.